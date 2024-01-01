Abstract

Due to the rapid proliferation of vape stores and their ubiquity across the country, many consumers assume that their products are safe, well-studied, and accurately labeled. However, there is rapidly emerging evidence that Delta 8, sold as an alternative to high concentrate tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) marijuana (still illegal in most states) is associated with severe depression, psychosis, and even suicide, particularly in vulnerable adolescent and young adult populations. This trend is well-known to emergency room physicians and psychiatry, and the number of online family advocacy groups is increasing. Delta 8 effects have recently been featured in popular media by the New York Times, Discover, USA Today, and more. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported an increase in complaints and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released an advisory warning in 2023 about cannabidiol which included Delta 8. For those already affected and their families, however, any regulation will come too late as they face an uncertain future and much anxiety about whether the psychosis will abate or prove permanent. This 55-word story illustrates one mother's rage at the devastation Delta 8 has caused her family. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

