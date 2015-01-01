Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The issue of falls poses a significant threat to the health of the elderly population. Although statins can cause myopathy, which implies that they may cause balance problems and increase the risk of falling, this has not been tested. Our objective was to assess whether the use of statins is linked to a higher risk of falls.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey study and Mendelian randomization (MR) study were conducted to examine whether the use of statins was associated with an increased risk of falling and balance problems. The cross-sectional study included 2,656 participants from the US population (NHANES) who reported information on balance and falling problems in the past year and their use of statins. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression models were used to investigate the association between statin use and the likelihood of falling or experiencing balance problems. The MR study identified five Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) that predict statin use across five ancestry groups: Admixed African or African, East Asian, European, Hispanic, and South Asian. Additionally, SNPs predicting the risk of falls were acquired from the UK Biobank population. A two-sample MR analysis was performed to examine whether genetically predicted statin use increased the risk of falls.



RESULTS: The use of statins was found to be associated with an increased likelihood of balance and falling problems (balance problem, OR 1.25, 95%CI 1.02 to 1.55; falling problem, OR 1.27, 95%CI 1.03-1.27). Subgroup analysis revealed that patients under the age of 65 were more susceptible to these issues when taking statins (balance problem, OR 3.42, 95%CI 1.40 to 9.30; falling problem, OR 5.58, 95%CI 2.04-15.40). The MR analysis indicated that the use of statins, as genetically proxied, resulted in an increased risk of falling problems (OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.1-1.33).



CONCLUSION: Our study found an association between the use of statins and an increased risk of balance problems and falls in adults over 40 years old, and the MR study result suggested statin use increased risk of falls. The risk was higher in participants under 65 years old compared to those over 65 years old.

