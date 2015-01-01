|
Chen R, Wang R, Wang D, Wang Q, Liu X. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1387976.
38983262
INTRODUCTION: Among clinical healthcare personnel, nurses face the highest proportion of workplace violence, which has a significant impact on their physical and mental well-being as well as their personal and professional lives. However, little is known about the effects of workplace violence on inexperienced breastfeeding nurses and their experiences during and after breastfeeding when they return to work. This study aimed to explore the experiences of inexperienced breastfeeding nurses who encountered workplace violence and its resulting impacts.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Interviews as Topic; workplace violence; challenges; *Qualitative Research; Workplace/psychology; *Workplace Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Breast Feeding/psychology; breast feeding period; inexperienced nurses; Lactation/psychology; Nurses/psychology; Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology/statistics & numerical data; role confusion