Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Among clinical healthcare personnel, nurses face the highest proportion of workplace violence, which has a significant impact on their physical and mental well-being as well as their personal and professional lives. However, little is known about the effects of workplace violence on inexperienced breastfeeding nurses and their experiences during and after breastfeeding when they return to work. This study aimed to explore the experiences of inexperienced breastfeeding nurses who encountered workplace violence and its resulting impacts.



METHODS: This study employed a descriptive qualitative design. Semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted with 20 nurses working in various positions and departments at three tertiary hospitals. Purposive and maximum variation sampling techniques were employed. The interview data were analyzed using Colaizzi's method, and the research findings were reported according to Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Studies (COREQ)standards.



RESULTS: Inferences regarding workplace violence and risks for inexperienced breastfeeding nurses included physical labor (such as lifting heavy objects and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation), conflicts, inadequate job skills, role confusion, occupational exposure risks, patient violence, and pressure from older adults. An inductive thematic investigation revealed the "Challenges faced during breastfeeding," "Conflicting professional and family roles," "Out of balance," and "Coping strategies." CONCLUSION: Inexperienced breastfeeding nurses experience several negative consequences due to workplace violence. Therefore, it is essential to plan and implement preventive strategies and management programs that specifically target workplace violence among inexperienced breastfeeding nurses.

