Abstract

This column first reviews evidence that veterans have poorer response to trauma-focused therapies for PTSD compared to civilians. We then consider several explanations for this trend, starting with gender as a possible confounding variable. We also examine other hypotheses, including the effects of the military acculturation process, the unique influences of military traumas, such as combat and military sexual traumas, and the roles of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and moral injury. Future research, we conclude, must determine whether gender explains the differences in trauma-focused therapy response. If so, then the underlying reasons must be further explored. If not, then we must determine the unique characteristics of the veteran population that make it more resistant to treatment. Mining these elements will help us adapt our trauma-focused therapies to better help this population and close the response-rate gap.

