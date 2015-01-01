Abstract

BACKGROUND: Single parenthood is becoming increasingly common in today's society for various reasons such as divorce, the death of a spouse, or the choice of parenthood. Regrettably, there seems to be no significant concern among world leaders regarding depression arising from single parenting.



AIM: This article aimed to explore the prevalence of depression in single parents, the factors contributing to it, and its effects on their physical and emotional well-being. Additionally, it aims to investigate the long-lasting effects of depression in single parents, effective therapeutic approaches to tackle these issues and offer proactive suggestions for relevant global stakeholders.



METHODOLOGY: A selection of studies was identified through electronic databases such as PubMed, Embase, and PsycINFO databases. The search strategy encompassed terms related to single parenthood, depression, mental health, prevalence, risk factors, and treatment modalities. Included studies comprised of peer-reviewed research articles, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and observational studies published in English.



RESULT: Today, there is a growing prevalence of single parenthood due to a range of factors, including divorce, the loss of a partner, and intentional decisions regarding single parenthood. However, this transition comes with challenges, including the risk of developing depression. Depression is a serious mental health condition affecting many individuals worldwide. Raising a child alone increases the likelihood of developing depression for the parent due to the increased burden and responsibilities. Such parents tend to have low self-esteem, suicide/suicide attempts, and so forth and children born by those parents are vulnerable to depression, physical abuse, infections, etc.



CONCLUSION: Future research should focus on identifying effective interventions for treating depression among single parents and improving the availability of mental health facilities for this vulnerable population, especially in places with a high prevalence of depression. Mental health physicians in collaboration with obstetricians and gynecologists across the globe should offer counseling and mediation services during pre-conception care visits for both single and partnered parents.

Language: en