Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Since 1990, global child and infant mortality rates have typically stabilized or decreased due to improved healthcare, vaccination rollouts, and international funding. However, Afghanistan continues to face the highest child and infant mortality rates globally, with 43 deaths per 1000 live births. This study aims to examine the factors contributing to this high mortality rate and propose interventions to address the issue.



METHODS: A comprehensive literature search was conducted using databases such as Google Scholar and PubMed, focusing on articles published in English within the last 10 years (2013-2023). The search terms included "Child mortality," "Infant mortality," "SIDS," "COVID-19," and "Afghanistan." Original studies, systematic reviews, case studies, and reports meeting the inclusion criteria were selected for analysis. Additional sources from organizations such as UNICEF, the World Bank Group, WHO, and EMRO were also reviewed.



RESULTS: The study findings reveal significant challenges contributing to Afghanistan's high infant and child mortality rates. These challenges include birth defects, preterm birth, malnutrition, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), traumatic injuries, fatal infections, infanticide, and abuse. The ongoing conflict, insecurity, and humanitarian crises further exacerbate the situation, leading to increased child casualties. Despite efforts by international agencies like UNICEF to provide vaccines and maternal education, the infant mortality rate remains high.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, Afghanistan's child and infant mortality rates are of significant concern, and it is imperative that action be taken to reduce the incidence of child and infant mortality rates.

