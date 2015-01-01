Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pedestrian and bicycling injuries may be less likely to be captured by traffic injury surveillance relying on police reports. Non-collision injuries, including pedestrian falls and single bicycle crashes, may be more likely than motor vehicle collisions to be missed. This study uses healthcare records to expand the ascertainment of active transportation injuries and evaluate their demographic and clinical features.



METHODS: We identified pedestrian and bicyclist injuries in records of deaths, hospitalisations and emergency department visits in Ontario, Canada, between 2002 and 2017. We described the most common types of clinical injury codes among these records and assessed overall counts and proportions of injury types captured by each ascertainment definition. We also ascertained relevant fall injuries where the location was indicated as 'street or highway'.



RESULTS: Pedestrian falls represented over 50% of all pedestrian injuries and affected all age groups, particularly non-fatal falls. Emergency department records indicating in-traffic bicycle injuries not involving a collision with motor vehicles increased from 14% of all bicycling injury records in 2003 to 34% in 2017. The overall number of injuries indicated by these ascertainment methods was substantially higher than official counts derived from police reports.



CONCLUSION: The use of healthcare system records to ascertain bicyclist and pedestrian injuries, particularly to include non-collision falls, can more fully capture the burden of injury associated with these transportation modes.

Language: en