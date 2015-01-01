|
Citation
Harris MA, Watson T, Branion-Calles M, Rosella L. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38991715
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pedestrian and bicycling injuries may be less likely to be captured by traffic injury surveillance relying on police reports. Non-collision injuries, including pedestrian falls and single bicycle crashes, may be more likely than motor vehicle collisions to be missed. This study uses healthcare records to expand the ascertainment of active transportation injuries and evaluate their demographic and clinical features.
Keywords
Surveillance; Pedestrian; Bicycle; Descriptive Epidemiology