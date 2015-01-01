SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walker N, Peden AE, Bestman A, Baffsky R, Willoughby M, Ma T, Moeller H, Torok M, Peden M, Ivers RQ, Cullen P. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip-2023-045090

38991717

Globally, adolescents experience a significant burden of interpersonal violence, impacting their health, well-being and life trajectory. To address this, decision-makers need reliable evidence on effective interventions across various contexts.

OBJECTIVES: Synthesise the evidence for interventions addressing interpersonal violence experienced by adolescents aged 10-25 years.

METHODS: Six electronic databases were systematically searched. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses published globally between 2010 and 2022 were included if they reported interventions addressing interpersonal violence experienced by adolescents.

RESULTS were synthesised narratively.

RESULTS: 35 systematic reviews were included, of which 16 were also meta-analyses. Majority of reviews included interventions set in high income countries (71%) and implemented in educational settings (91%). Effectiveness was reported in majority of interventions measuring victimisation and/or perpetration of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, bullying and/or cyberbullying (90%), majority of interventions measuring improvements in knowledge and attitudes towards violence (94%) and all interventions measuring bystander behaviour and improvements in well-being and quality of life. However, the quality of included reviews as per Assessment of Multiple Systematic Reviews 2 and National Health and Medical Research Council was low, and equity as per PROGRESS-PLUS was seldom considered. There was also a paucity of interventions addressing interpersonal violence in low-middle income countries (12%) and none of the included interventions specifically addressed interpersonal violence perpetrated in the home such as family violence.

CONCLUSION: There is some evidence of promising interventions to address interpersonal violence experienced by adolescents, however there are gaps in scope and implementation. There is a need for equity-oriented public health approaches to comprehensively address the disproportionate burden of interpersonal violence experienced by adolescents globally, including those at the highest risk of harm. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42020218969.


Adolescent; Violence; Mortality; Burden Of Disease; Multiple Injury

