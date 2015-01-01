Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is an important contributor to the burden of deaths in China. Exposure to open water is a risk factor for drowning, but few studies quantify its impact on drowning. The purpose of this study was to provide an up-to-date analysis of unintentional drowning in China, including impact of exposure to open water.



METHODS: Chinese provincial data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 were used to describe the burden of unintentional drowning in 33 provinces and changes from 1990 to 2019. Provincial outdoor open water resource data were used to explore the relationship between outdoor open water resources and drowning burden using K-median clustering analysis.



RESULTS: Between 1990 and 2019, the unintentional drowning incidence, mortality and disability adjusted life years (DALY) rates declined by 31.2%, 68.6% and 74.9%, respectively, with differences by age, sex and province. In 2019, the DALY rate for drowning was relatively higher in children under 20 year, the elderly over 80 years than other age groups and was relatively higher in men. There was no statistical difference in overall incidence rate by sex. Provincial differences in unintentional drowning burden show a positive relationship with the availability and size of outdoor open water.



CONCLUSIONS: As expected availability of water increases drowning risk. There is a need to address drowning environmental risk especially among children and the elderly. Localised water safety plans which consider drowning burden and environmental risk factors are needed in China to ensure a sustained decline of unintentional drowning.

