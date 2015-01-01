|
Citation
Haines KL, Gorenshtein L, Kaur K, Grisel B, Kawano B, Leraas H, Freeman J, Tripoli T, Fernandez-Moure J, Agarwal S. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38990176
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firearms are the leading cause of death among U.S. children and adolescents. This study evaluates whether state gun laws are associated with firearm suicides and homicides in children. STUDY DESIGN: This is a cross-sectional database study comparing childhood firearm mortality with 36 state firearm laws using data from CDC WONDER and the RAND state firearm law database. Primary outcomes were firearm-related suicide and homicide mortalities per 100,000 persons. We examined suicide deaths by all firearms, including intentional self-harm by handguns only, intentional self-harm by rifles, shotguns, or large firearms only, and intentional self-harm by other or unspecified firearms, as well as homicide deaths for the same firearm types in each state. Welch's t-tests compared mean rates of suicide and homicide mortalities between states with and without these laws. States that either enacted or rescinded firearm legislation during this period were excluded.
