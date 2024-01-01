Abstract

The present study tested a model of suicidal thoughts among bisexual women focusing on sexual violence, bisexual minority stress, and risk factors for suicide identified within the interpersonal theory of suicide (i.e., perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness). The model was tested using cross-sectional, baseline data and longitudinally using 3- and 6-month follow-up assessments in a sample of bisexual women (N = 393, 98.3% cisgender, ages 18-35). Using structural equation modeling, we tested a serial mediation model predicting recent suicidal thoughts related to sexual violence and antibisexual stigma via internalized binegativity and expectations of rejection and subsequent perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness.



FINDINGS suggest that bisexual minority stress and child/adolescent sexual abuse relate to suicidal thoughts among bisexual women. In the cross-sectional model, the hypothesized serial links between antibisexual stigma and concurrent suicidal thoughts via expectations of rejection and internalized binegativity and subsequent perceived burdensomeness were significant. These paths were not significant in prospective analyses. Child/adolescent sexual abuse (but not adult sexual assault) related to suicidal thoughts via perceived burdensomeness; these paths were not significant in prospective analyses. It appears important to address both universal (i.e., perceived burdensomeness) and group-specific (i.e., expectations of rejection and internalized binegativity) mechanisms of risk in suicide prevention efforts with young bisexual women. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en