Salim SR, Messman TL. J. Couns. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38990661
The present study tested a model of suicidal thoughts among bisexual women focusing on sexual violence, bisexual minority stress, and risk factors for suicide identified within the interpersonal theory of suicide (i.e., perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness). The model was tested using cross-sectional, baseline data and longitudinally using 3- and 6-month follow-up assessments in a sample of bisexual women (N = 393, 98.3% cisgender, ages 18-35). Using structural equation modeling, we tested a serial mediation model predicting recent suicidal thoughts related to sexual violence and antibisexual stigma via internalized binegativity and expectations of rejection and subsequent perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness.
