Alcohol control policies are implemented to reduce alcoholism and related harms around the globe. This work examines the effects of a policy that restricted when alcohol could be purchased on child outcomes in Russia. To identify causal impacts, I exploit variation in the timing and severity of the restriction, which was implemented in Russian states between 2005 and 2010. Utilizing household survey data and a difference-in-differences estimation approach, I find that the policy has improved children's physical health, with younger children being more affected, and additionally has decreased a variety of risky behavior indicators. Potential mechanisms for these effects include alcohol consumption, parental employment, household income, family stability, and time use. This work demonstrates that policies controlling parental substance access can have important effects on child health.

