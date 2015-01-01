Abstract

The growing visibility of the LGBTQ community and the demand for their rights, also in the educational context, have led, among other things, to a higher focus on the experiences of teachers and the role they play when facing homophobia and promoting diversity and respect. In this sense, lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) teachers could experience their sexual orientation and its visibility as a problem. However, specific knowledge about these experiences is limited, also in Physical Education (PE). This study explores these experiences through data collected from 24 in-depth interviews with Primary and Secondary LGB PE teachers in Spain. The results align with the international literature, highlighting that disclosing their sexual orientation is a key aspect of participants' experience. Although teachers agree on the advantages of "coming out of the closet," LGB PE teachers define their strategies based on contextual elements such as fear of the families' reaction, the type of school, or the training received. They develop strategies such as ignoring homophobic acts, reacting against them, or using them educationally. Overall, homophobia in the educational context affects them emotionally. As a conclusion, it is essential to improve training, engage allies, and involve the entire educational community in the fight against homophobia.

