Abstract

Fall-related hip fractures are a serious public health issue in older adults. As most mechanistic hip fracture risk prediction models incorporate tissue tolerance, test methods that can accurately characterize the fracture force of the femur (and factors that influence it) are imperative. While bone possesses viscoelastic properties, experimental characterization of rate-dependencies has been inconsistent in the whole-femur literature. The goal of this study was to investigate the influence of experimental paradigm on loading rate and fracture force (both means and variability) during mechanical tests simulating lateral fall loadings on the proximal femur. Six pairs of matched femurs were split randomly between two test paradigms: a 'lower rate' materials testing system (MTS) with a constant displacement rate of 60 mm/s, and a hip impact test system (HIT) comprised of a custom-built vertical drop tower utilizing an impact velocity of 4 m/s. The loading rate was 88-fold higher for the HIT (mean (SD) = 2465.49 (807.38) kN/s) compared to the MTS (27.78 (10.03) kN/s) paradigm. However, no difference in fracture force was observed between test paradigms (mean (SD) = 4096.4 (1272.6) N for HIT, and 3641.3 (1285.8) N for MTS). Within-paradigm variability was not significantly different across paradigms for either loading rate or fracture force (coefficients of variation ranging from 0.311 to 0.361). Within each test paradigm, significant positive relationships were observed between loading rate and fracture force (HIT adjusted R(2) = 0.833, p = 0.007; MTS adjusted R(2) = 0.983, p < 0.0001). Overall, this study provides evidence that energy-based impact simulators can be a valid method to measure femoral bone strength in the context of fall-related hip fractures. This study motivates future research to characterize potential non-linear relationships between loading rate and fracture threshold at both macro and microscales.

