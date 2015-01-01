Abstract

Systemic racism and racialized poverty are socially produced structural determinants that shape health outcomes during infectious disease outbreaks. Public health emergencies compound vulnerabilities for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual violence (SV) and those who self-identify as people from racial and ethnic minority groups. We describe findings from an online survey designed to collect data on financial conditions faced by survivors of IPV and SV to understand these conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our analyses were limited to a sample of women in the United States (91.4%, n = 523) who reported IPV or SV to whom we refer as survivors. We characterize the differences of economic stressors across White and aggregated categories of self-identified race, i.e., Black and Brown Latinx women and non-Black or non-Brown Latinx women of color, to highlight disparities between White and non-White populations in our sample. Logistic regressions were used to examine the relationships among racial categories, food insecurity, housing insecurity, and economic insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Black and Brown Latinx women survivors were twice as likely as White women to report housing, financial, and economic insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately one-third of all survivors anticipated taking on more debt than they would want to cover their expenses due to COVID-19. The results of this study have implications for public health responses that involve coordinating economic relief measures among populations disparately affected by public health crises and disasters to ensure that the economic needs of the most impacted are addressed.

Language: en