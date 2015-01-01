Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite recommendations and laws for child restraint use in motor vehicles, evidence of low restraint use remains, and there is a lack of evidence addressing the effectiveness of restraint use education.



OBJECTIVE: This project aims to measure the impact of an education initiative on child passenger restraint use.



METHODS: This pre- and postintervention study was conducted in six elementary schools in a Southwestern U.S. metropolitan area over 5 months from October 2022 to March 2023. Motor vehicle restraint use was collected from occupants arriving at elementary schools during the morning drop-off times. Participants were provided one-on-one education regarding child passenger safety guidelines and state laws. Comparison data were collected 1-3 weeks later at the same schools to evaluate the education provided.



RESULTS: A total of 1,671 occupants in 612 vehicles were observed across six schools, with 343 adults and 553 children preintervention and 306 adults and 469 children postintervention. Overall restraint adherence in children improved postintervention from 42.3% to 56.1%, a 32.6% increase (p = < .001). In the primary age group of 4-8 years, restraint adherence improved postintervention from 34.8% to 54.2%, a 55.8% increase (p = <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The study results demonstrate that one-on-one education increases child passenger restraint use.

Language: en