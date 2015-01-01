Abstract

BACKGROUND: Extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) are one policy mechanism to address the critical public health problem of gun violence. The inclusion of healthcare professionals with ERPOs is a promising approach to expanding ERPO utilization, yet early evidence has not been examined.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to synthesize the current research on healthcare professionals and ERPOs. DATA SOURCES: Cumulative Index of Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), PubMed, Academic Search Complete, and Web of Science were searched. STUDY SELECTION: Studies examined healthcare professionals' role and function within the context of ERPOs. DATA EXTRACTION: Relevant studies were reviewed and included through consensus of the authors. Data extracted included authors, objective, design, states, healthcare professional type, mental health professional type, healthcare professional roles/involvement and key outcomes. DATA SYNTHESIS: There is unfamiliarity with ERPOs among healthcare professionals. Healthcare professionals lack ERPO knowledge and are unclear about ethical and legal ERPO liability.



CONCLUSION: The available evidence suggests that healthcare professionals have an important role in ERPOs, but critical gaps in ERPO knowledge, training/resources, and liability will limit use and effectiveness of healthcare professionals, including nurses, in the role of ERPO petitioner.

