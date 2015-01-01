Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to the high premium placed on childbearing, infertility puts a lot of stress on the family which may result in aggressive and irrational behaviour if not properly managed. Domestic violence (DV) against infertile women is a public health issue but under-reported especially in northern Nigeria.



OBJECTIVES: This study sought to identify the prevalence, pattern, and response to DV.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a descriptive cross-sectional study carried out at three tertiary health facilities; one in each of the geopolitical zones in northern Nigeria. Using a pretested interviewer-administered questionnaire; the prevalence, pattern, and response to DV were determined among 422 respondents who were attending the gynaecological clinics of the three health facilities. The data obtained was entered into SPSS version 22.0 and analysed.



RESULTS: The prevalence of DV among women with infertility in the previous year was 39.8% (167/422). Among the survivors, 92.8% (155/167), 35.3% (59/167), and 10.7% (18/167) had experienced psychological aggression, physical assault, and sexual violence, respectively. A significant number of respondents who reported DV were Christians (P = 0.01). Of them, 77 (46.1%) never discussed the issue with anyone, 72 (43.1%) informed their family, and 30 (18.0%) sought help from the husband's family.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of DV among women with infertility is high, psychological aggression is the most typical form of DV experienced while about half have never reported the incidence to anyone. Screening infertile women for DV during their visit to the gynecological clinics would be beneficial; those found to have experienced DV should be counselled and supported appropriately.

