Citation
Tan Y, Kaldau NC, Lumban-Gaol I, Budhiparama NC, Peers K. Knee Surg. Sports Traumatol. Arthrosc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38984858
Abstract
PURPOSE: Badminton requires fast and pivoting movements, putting athletes at risk of sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The primary purpose is to investigate the return to sport (RTS) and the return to performance (RTP) after an ACL injury in elite badminton athletes. The secondary purpose is to describe ACL injury mechanisms in elite badminton players.
Keywords
anterior cruciate ligament: return to sport; badminton; knee; return to performance