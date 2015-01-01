|
Citation
|
Zolkefli Y. Malays. J. Med. Sci. 2024; 31(3): 252-256.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, School of Medical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38984241
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The incidence of aggression within healthcare environments has exhibited a discernible rise. As a response, restrictive measures, including restraints, are enforced. Due to the safety and ethical concerns associated with using restraint, de-escalation measures are regarded as the most efficient course of action. The paper posits that it is critical to identify the causes of aggression before employing restraint through a multidisciplinary risk assessment. In addition, the reasonableness and proportionality of administering restraint must be carefully measured. The significance of cultivating a therapeutic and compassionate environment is emphasised. The paper will exclusively examine physical restraint as a form of restriction intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; safety; aggression; ethics; restraint; delivery of health care