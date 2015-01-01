SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zolkefli Y. Malays. J. Med. Sci. 2024; 31(3): 252-256.

(Copyright © 2024, School of Medical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia)

10.21315/mjms2024.31.3.20

38984241

PMC11229568

The incidence of aggression within healthcare environments has exhibited a discernible rise. As a response, restrictive measures, including restraints, are enforced. Due to the safety and ethical concerns associated with using restraint, de-escalation measures are regarded as the most efficient course of action. The paper posits that it is critical to identify the causes of aggression before employing restraint through a multidisciplinary risk assessment. In addition, the reasonableness and proportionality of administering restraint must be carefully measured. The significance of cultivating a therapeutic and compassionate environment is emphasised. The paper will exclusively examine physical restraint as a form of restriction intervention.


violence; safety; aggression; ethics; restraint; delivery of health care

