Citation
Guzmán Naranjo M, Jäger G. Open Res. Eur. 2023; 3: e104.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, European Commission)
DOI
PMID
38989155
PMCID
Abstract
It is common for people working on linguistic geography, language contact and typology to make use of some type of distance metric between lects. However, most work so far has either used Euclidean distances, or geodesic distance, both of which do not represent the real separation between communities very accurately.
Language: en
Keywords
Typology; distance metrics; linguistic geography; topographic distance; walking distance