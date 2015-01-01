Abstract

SIGNIFICANCE: Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have the promise to be an alternative transportation solution for those with vision loss. However, the impact of vision loss on the perceptions and concerns of AVs is unknown. This study therefore examined whether AVs are perceived differently by blind, visually impaired (VI), and normally sighted people.



PURPOSE: This study compared the perceptions of AVs among the blind, VI, and normally sighted.



METHODS: Participants' opinions on four perception measures (general opinion, trust, impact on quality of life, and intention to use AVs) and nine concerns regarding AVs were measured. The survey was administered to 51 normally sighted, 68 VI, and 65 blind participants. Analyses of covariance assessed whether the four perception measures and nine concerns varied by vision status (normal vision, VI, blind) and driving status (driver, nondriver). Univariate correlations and multiple regression analyses identified associations and predictors of AV perceptions and concerns from demographic, mood, cognition, travel behavior, and vision measures, which included visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and visual field.



RESULTS: The blind (p<0.001), VI (p<0.001), and nondrivers (p<0.001) showed a greater intention to use AVs compared with those with normal vision and drivers. Similar findings were found for the other perception measures. As visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and visual field extent declined, positivity toward AVs increased (p<0.001). Visual field extent best predicted general opinion and trust in AVs, whereas driving measures were the best predictors of impact on quality of life and intention to use AVs. Concerns about AVs showed no differences based on vision (p=0.94) or driving (p=0.63) status.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with vision loss expressed more acceptance of AVs despite their concerns. How positive someone is toward AVs appears to be dependent on their visual field extent and driving status.

