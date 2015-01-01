|
Citation
|
Kuborn AM, Hassan SE. Optom. Vis. Sci. 2024; 101(6): 424-434.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38990241
|
Abstract
|
SIGNIFICANCE: Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have the promise to be an alternative transportation solution for those with vision loss. However, the impact of vision loss on the perceptions and concerns of AVs is unknown. This study therefore examined whether AVs are perceived differently by blind, visually impaired (VI), and normally sighted people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Automobiles; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Quality of Life; Visual Fields/physiology; *Automobile Driving/psychology; *Blindness/psychology; *Visual Acuity/physiology; Contrast Sensitivity/physiology; Vision, Low/physiopathology/psychology; Visually Impaired Persons/psychology