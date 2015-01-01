Abstract

Against the backdrop of increasingly mature intelligent driving assistance systems, effective monitoring of driver alertness during long-distance driving becomes especially crucial. This study introduces a novel method for driver fatigue detection aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of intelligent driving assistance systems. The core of this method lies in the integration of advanced facial recognition technology using deep convolutional neural networks (CNN), particularly suited for varying lighting conditions in real-world scenarios, significantly improving the robustness of fatigue detection. Innovatively, the method incorporates emotion state analysis, providing a multi-dimensional perspective for assessing driver fatigue. It adeptly identifies subtle signs of fatigue in rapidly changing lighting and other complex environmental conditions, thereby strengthening traditional facial recognition techniques. Validation on two independent experimental datasets, specifically the Yawn and YawDDR datasets, reveals that our proposed method achieves a higher detection accuracy, with an impressive 95.3% on the YawDDR dataset, compared to 90.1% without the implementation of Algorithm 2. Additionally, our analysis highlights the method's adaptability to varying brightness levels, improving detection accuracy by up to 0.05% in optimal lighting conditions. Such results underscore the effectiveness of our advanced data preprocessing and dynamic brightness adaptation techniques in enhancing the accuracy and computational efficiency of fatigue detection systems. These achievements not only showcase the potential application of advanced facial recognition technology combined with emotional analysis in autonomous driving systems but also pave new avenues for enhancing road safety and driver welfare.

