Abstract

Falls in older individuals often result from unexpected balance disturbances during walking, necessitating the analysis of recovery strategies for effective falls prevention. This becomes particularly crucial for individuals with cognitive impairment, who face a higher fall risk compared to cognitively healthy adults. Hence, our study aimed to compare the recovery response to standardized walking perturbations on a treadmill between older adults with cognitive impairment and cognitively healthy older adults. 36 individuals with a recent history of a severe fall, leading to an emergency department visit without subsequent admission, were stratified into two groups (with and without probable cognitive impairment) based on scores of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Recovery performance was quantified using force plate data from a perturbation treadmill (M-Gait, Motek Medical B.V., Amsterdam, the Netherlands), specifically evaluating the number of steps needed to restore step length and width to pre perturbation baseline across two trials of nine different perturbations. Individuals with cognitive impairment (n = 18, mean age: 74.7) required significantly (p = 0.045, Cohen's d = 0.69) more steps to recover total steps after perturbations compared to cognitively healthy individuals (n = 18, mean age: 69.7). While step width recovery was similar between the groups, those with probable cognitive impairment required significantly more steps to recover their step length (p = 0.039, Cohen's d = 0.72). Thus, our findings indicate that older adults with probable cognitive impairment manifest inferior gait adaptability, especially in adapting step length, potentially underscoring a critical aspect for effective falls prevention in this population.

