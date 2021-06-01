Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a major public health problem worldwide. In developing nations, including Ethiopia, the problem is under-reported and under-estimated. Therefore, this study attempts to assess intimate partner violence and its associated factors among pregnant women receiving antenatal care at public hospitals in Amhara region, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A health facility-based cross-sectional study design was employed. A sample of 418 pregnant women was selected using random sampling technique from 1st May to 1st June 2021. IPV was measured using the World Health Organization (WHO) Multi-country study of violence against women assessment tool. Data were entered into Epi-data 3.1 and exported into Stata 17 for further analysis. A Bayesian multivariable logistic regression analysis was carried out from the posterior distribution, and an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with a 95% credible interval (CrI) was used to declare statistically significant variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of any IPV among pregnant women was 31.3% [95% CrI 26.6%, 36.1%]. After adjusting a range of covariates, IPV during pregnancy was more likely among women whose husbands used substances [AOR = 4.33: 95% CrI 1.68, 8.95] and household decisions made by husbands only [AOR = 6.45: 95% CI 3.01, 12.64]. Conversely, pregnant women who attended primary [AOR = 0.47: 95% CrI 0.24, 0.81] and secondary [AOR = 0.64: 95% CrI 0.41, 0.92] educational levels, women who had four or more ANC visits antenatal care visits [AOR = 0.43: 95% CrI 0.25, 0.68], and women with no prior history of adverse birth outcomes [AOR = 0.48: 95% CI 0.27, 0.80] were less likely to experience IPV during pregnancy.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed a relatively high prevalence of any IPV among pregnant women, with factors such as substance use by husbands and limited decision-making autonomy associated with increased IPV likelihood. Conversely, women with higher education levels, four and above antenatal care attendance, and no history of adverse birth outcomes showed a reduced likelihood of experiencing IPV during pregnancy. Therefore, targeted interventions to address substance use, empower women in decision-making, and promote education and healthcare access to mitigate IPV risk during pregnancy are recommended.

