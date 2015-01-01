Abstract

BACKGROUND: Talent transfer (TT) program is an appropriate approach to address the talent gap evident in specific sports activities, while little is known about the injury characteristics of snowboarding athletes involved in the TT program.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the epidemiology of injuries among snowboarders involved in the TT program.



METHODS: A total of 244 athletes who were not previously engaged in winter sports were selected for training in snowboarding that lasted for 109 days. The injuries and at-risk exposures (A-Es) data were recorded by physicians. Injury rates (IRs), incidence rate ratios (IRRs), and injury proportion ratios (IPRs) were calculated and compared by sex and age groups.



RESULTS: The overall and time loss (TL) IR were 32.4/1000 A-Es and 12.2/1000 A-Es respectively. The overall and non-time loss (NTL) IRR were higher for female athletes than for male athletes. Additionally, the overall IRR and TL-IRR for female athletes were higher in those athletes who aged ≤15 years old. Over 93% of TL injuries resulted in participation restriction time of ≤7 days (male athletes, 93.94%; female athletes, 94.10%). Trunk (28.43%), knee joints (21.33%), and hand/wrist (16.53%) were found as the common sites of injury in both female and male athletes. The most frequent type of injury was contusion (male athletes: 53.00%, female athletes: 59.10%) resulted from ground/apparatus contact (male athletes: 75.10%, female athletes: 75.20%).



CONCLUSION: The risk injury among snowboarding athletes involved in the TT program during the first snow season training was found noticeable, especially for younger female athletes. The high incidence of ground/apparatus contact-related injuries suggested the necessity of specifically designed training programs and braces for snowboarding athletes involved in the TT program.

Language: en