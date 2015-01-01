Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The surge in vehicles has escalated traffic volume, leading to an upswing in traffic accidents and subsequent disorders. Complex symptoms often characterize post-traumatic syndrome from these accidents. Traditional Korean medicine (TKM), increasingly used in car insurance, forms a substantial part of treatment costs. However, the current system lacks explicit fee guidelines and approval criteria for non-reimbursable TKM procedures, relying heavily on practitioners' judgment without robust evidence-based decision-making. This scenario raises concerns about treatment appropriateness and transparency. We aim to explore physicians' perspectives on utilizing TKM in emergency medicine, their participation sentiments, and their session selection process post-traffic accident.



METHODS: We collected TKM practitioners' opinions regarding their role in clinical environment and involvement in treating patients after traffic accidents. The need for comprehensive and standardized protocols for the diagnosis, treatment, management, and prognosis of patients with post-traumatic syndrome is evident. Additionally, improvements that facilitate rational decision-making by medical consumers and protect the treatment rights of healthcare providers are necessary.



RESULTS has emphasized the importance of evidence-based decision-making, establishing appropriate fee structures and detailed criteria for non-reimbursable TKM-based procedures, and enhancing regulations for the reliability and transparency of TKM-based treatments in the context of car insurance.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: The perspective of healthcare providers directly involved in TKM-based treatments must be considered to maintain a sustainable vehicular insurance system, transcending administrative policy discourse. We highlighted the challenges and potential solutions for improving the effectiveness and appropriateness of TKM-based treatments in the context of car insurance.

