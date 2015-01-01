|
Citation
|
Kim TY, Kim JH, Goo B, Seo BK. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 44: e102767.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38983449
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The surge in vehicles has escalated traffic volume, leading to an upswing in traffic accidents and subsequent disorders. Complex symptoms often characterize post-traumatic syndrome from these accidents. Traditional Korean medicine (TKM), increasingly used in car insurance, forms a substantial part of treatment costs. However, the current system lacks explicit fee guidelines and approval criteria for non-reimbursable TKM procedures, relying heavily on practitioners' judgment without robust evidence-based decision-making. This scenario raises concerns about treatment appropriateness and transparency. We aim to explore physicians' perspectives on utilizing TKM in emergency medicine, their participation sentiments, and their session selection process post-traffic accident.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Qualitative study; Traffic accident; Thematic analysis; Focus group interview; Traditional Korean medicine; Whiplash injury