|
Citation
|
Thorpe D, Mirhashem R, Peña T, Smokoski J, Bernard K. Psychol. Bull. 2024; 150(6): 666-693.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38990658
|
Abstract
|
This meta-analysis examines the association between exposure to community violence and parenting behaviors (i.e., positive parenting, harsh/neglectful parenting, parent-child relationship quality, and behavior control). A systematic search yielded 437 articles that measured community violence exposure before or at the time of parenting, assessed parenting, and were available in English. There were 342 effect sizes across parenting constructs: positive (k = 101; 68 studies), harsh/neglectful (k = 95; 60 studies), relationship quality (k = 68; 41 studies), and behavior control (k = 78; 51 studies), from 160 reports representing 147 distinct studies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Residence Characteristics; *Parenting/psychology; *Violence/psychology; *Exposure to Violence/psychology; *Parent-Child Relations