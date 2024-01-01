Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Public health systems need evidence-based, feasible, and acceptable preventive interventions for trauma-exposed Black Americans. Self-compassion often serves as a protective factor following trauma exposure, but whether it alleviates risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and the extent to which it buffers against the deleterious effects of particular trauma types in a high-risk, community sample remains unknown. The present study examined whether the association between various trauma types (noninterpersonal vs. physical vs. sexual) and PTSD symptom severity was moderated by self-compassion in a sample of trauma-exposed Black Americans seeking primary care.



METHOD: Participants (n = 77; 87.5% female; M(age) = 45.3 years; SD(age) = 12.8) were recruited from a large, publicly funded health care system. Participants completed self-report measures assessing trauma history and self-compassion and a structured clinical interview administered by a trained clinician.



RESULTS: Cumulative sexual violence, r(77) =.32, p <.01, was positively associated with PTSD symptom severity, whereas cumulative noninterpersonal trauma was not; the relation between cumulative physical violence and PTSD symptom severity was trending toward significance, r =.22, p =.06. The interactions between noninterpersonal trauma/sexual violence, self-compassion, and PTSD symptom severity were trending toward significance, and a significant interaction between physical violence and self-compassion was observed, B = 1.94, SE =.67, p <.01, at high, t = 3.21, p <.01, levels of self-compassion.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementing brief, mindfulness-based psychotherapies that enhance self-compassion in the primary care setting may help mitigate PTSD risk among Black Americans with lower levels of physical violence and noninterpersonal trauma exposure and those with higher levels of sexual violence exposure. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en