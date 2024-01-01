|
Tian Y, Li W, Wu X, Cheng X. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38990693
OBJECTIVE: The prevalence of child maltreatment is high in China. Child maltreatment damages children's developing abilities (e.g., emotional functions, self-perception) and is highly associated with a new diagnostic disorder, namely, complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). The mechanism of CPTSD is not clear, and attachment might be a crucial factor in the development of CPTSD symptoms. The prevalence of child maltreatment is high in China. Child maltreatment damages children's developing abilities (e.g., emotional functions, self-perception) and is highly associated with a new diagnostic disorder, namely, complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). The mechanism of CPTSD is not clear and attachment might be a crucial factor in the development of CPTSD symptoms. To explore the mediating roles of attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance in the relationship between five forms of childhood trauma (i.e., physical abuse, physical neglect, emotional abuse, emotional neglect, sexual abuse) and CPTSD symptoms.
