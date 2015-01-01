SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brodersen B, Anand V, Van Gerpen S. S. Dak. J. Med. 2024; 77(2): 73-78.

(Copyright © 2024, South Dakota Medical Association)

38986161

Depressive disorders among children and adolescents impact the practice of many providers, in many specialties. These disorders contribute to illness and disability throughout the world, and they are a significant risk factor for suicide. Depression in these age groups can differ from those in adults, and early recognition along with proper treatment can lead to improved outcomes. It is important for clinicians to differentiate depression from other possible diagnoses such as anxiety disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other mood disorders. Once the diagnosis of depression is established, the severity should be assessed to determine the most appropriate level of treatment. Outpatient treatment often starts with therapy, and if medications are indicated, the use of selectiveserotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) tend to be first-line.


Language: en

Humans; Child; Adolescent; *Depressive Disorder/diagnosis/drug therapy/therapy; Antidepressive Agents/therapeutic use; Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors/therapeutic use

