Abstract

PURPOSE: Psychological violence and harassment have been reported to be associated with mental health problems and turnover intention among nurses. Cyberbullying, a hidden form of harassment using information and communication technology, is attracting attention as a factor that threatens the mental health of nurses. This study aimed to add coping characteristics, social support, and workplace social capital to psychological violence, harassment, and cyberbullying in female nurses and determine their association with depression and turnover intention. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: An anonymous, self-administered questionnaire survey was conducted, targeting 2,158 female nurses working in four domestic hospitals, excluding those in management positions. The analysis included 1,151 nurses who responded (valid response rate: 53.3%). Multiple regression analysis was performed with depression and turnover intention as dependent variables and psychological violence and harassment, cyberbullying, the brief scales for coping profile (BSCP) and social support scale scores, and social capital (SC) as independent variables.



RESULTS: Depression was positively correlated with psychological violence and harassment, cyberbullying, and the BSCP subscale "avoidance and suppression" and negatively correlated with the BSCP subscale "changing the point of view" and social support subscales "support from supervisors" and "support from co-workers." Turnover intention was positively correlated with psychological violence and harassment and the BSCP subscale "avoidance and suppression" and negatively correlated with the BSCP subscale "changing the point of view," social support subscale "support from supervisors," and vertical SC.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The results suggest that work environments should prevent psychological violence and harassment in nurses to promote a sense of security and eliminate mental health problems. Cyberbullying was inferred as a factor that could lead to mental health problems among nurses. Therefore, each nurse should raise their awareness of information literacy, besides attending more to their words and attitudes.



===



目的：言葉や態度によって他者を攻撃する心理的暴力・嫌がらせは，看護師のメンタルヘルス不調や離職意向に関連する要因として指摘されている．近年では，情報通信技術を介したサイバーブリングという隠れたハラスメントが，看護師のメンタルヘルスを脅かす要因として注目されている．本研究では，女性看護師が受ける心理的暴力・嫌がらせやサイバーブリングに，コーピング特性，社会的支援，職場のソーシャル・キャピタルを加味し，抑うつや離職意向との関連を明らかにすることを目的とした．対象と方法：国内4病院に勤務する管理職を除く2,158名を対象として無記名自記式質問紙調査を実施し，1,151名（有効回答率53.3％）の女性看護師を分析対象とした．抑うつ並びに離職意向を従属変数，心理的暴力・嫌がらせとサイバーブリング，コーピング特性，社会的支援，職場のソーシャル・キャピタルを独立変数として投入し，重回帰分析を行った．結果：抑うつは，心理的暴力・嫌がらせ，サイバーブリング，コーピング特性の「回避と抑制」と正の関連，コーピング特性の「視点の転換」，社会的支援の「上司の支援」，「同僚の支援」と負の関連があった．離職意向は，心理的暴力・嫌がらせ，コーピング特性の「回避と抑制」と正の関連，コーピング特性の「視点の転換」，社会的支援の「上司の支援」，垂直型ソーシャル・キャピタルと負の関連があった．考察と結論：看護師がメンタルヘルス不調に陥らず，安心して働き続けていくためには，心理的暴力・嫌がらせを未然に防ぐ職場環境形成の重要性が示唆された．また，情報通信技術を介したサイバーブリングについても同様に，看護師のメンタルヘルス不調につながりうる要因として推察された．そのため，看護師一人ひとりが言葉や態度に加えて情報リテラシーに対する意識を高めることが重要と考える．

Language: ja