PURPOSE: To investigate the visual functions of truck drivers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the region of Qassim and Dammam and to see if is there any association between these visual functions and self-reported road traffic accidents (RTA).



METHODS: It is a cross-sectional, descriptive study. LogMAR visual acuity, refractive error, color vision, stereopsis, and confrontation visual fields were measured in 300 truck drivers in the Qassim and Dammam regions of KSA. Driving-related history and incidence of RTA from the past 3 years, systemic history, and general eye compliance history were collected through a self-reporting questionnaire.



RESULTS: Among 300 truck drivers examined, 54 (18.4%) subjects have a refractive error, 14 (4.7%) subjects have color vision deficiency, 37 (12.2%) subjects have abnormal stereo acuity, and none of them have confrontation visual field defect. RTA was reported in 25 (8.3%) subjects. The current study has found RTA is significantly associated with refractive error (P = 0.01) and abnormal stereopsis (P < 0.01). Systemic history revealed that 11% of the subjects had diabetes mellitus.



CONCLUSION: The current study is the first to report on the visual functions of KSA truck drivers. Hence, the current study has found a significant association between visual functions and RTA among truck drivers, we recommend a comprehensive examination need to be part of issuing driver's licenses in KSA. More studies with larger samples from different regions of KSA are needed to extrapolate these findings.

