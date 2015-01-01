Abstract

Satellite data are effective for mapping wildfires, particularly in remote locations where monitoring is rare. Geolocated fire detections can be used for enhanced fire management and fire modelling through daily fire progression mapping. Here we present the Canadian Fire Spread Dataset (CFSDS), encompassing interpolated progressions for fires >1,000 ha in Canada from 2002-2021, representing the day-of-burning and 50 environmental covariates for every pixel. Day-of-burning was calculated by ordinary kriging of active fire detections from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, enabling a substantial improvement in coverage and resolution over existing datasets. Day of burning at each pixel was used to identify environmental conditions of burning such as daily weather, derived weather metrics, topography, and forest fuels characteristics. This dataset can be used in a broad range of research and management applications, such as retrospective analysis of fire spread, as a benchmark dataset for validating statistical or machine-learning models, and for forecasting the effects of climate change on fire activity.

