Malboeuf-Hurtubise C, Taylor G, Lambert D, Paradis PO, Léger-Goodes T, Mageau GA, Labbé G, Smith J, Joussemet M. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e15894.
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
38987618
Prevention programs, such as mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs), are often implemented in schools to prevent psychological disorders from emerging in children and to support their mental health. This study used a randomized cluster design to evaluate the impact of a MBI, called Mission Méditation, on the well-being and the mental health of elementary school children's. 13 classrooms of an elementary school were randomly allocated to the experimental condition (7 classrooms, n = 127 students) or the waitlist control condition (6 classrooms, n = 104 students). Participants in the experimental condition received a 10-week MBI. Regression analyses revealed significant differences between conditions for inattention. Participants in the MBI condition reported no change in pre- to post-intervention, whereas participants in the control condition reported pre- to post-intervention increases.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Mental health; Well-being; Program evaluation; *Mental Health; Students/psychology; *Mindfulness/methods; *Schools; Basic psychological needs; Elementary school children; Mindfulness-based intervention