Abstract

In transportation, roads sometimes have cracks due to overloading and other reasons, which seriously affect driving safety, and it is crucial to identify and fill road cracks in time. Aiming at the defects of existing semantic segmentation models that have degraded the segmentation performance of road crack images and the standard convolution makes it challenging to capture the spatial and channel coupling relationship between pixels. It is difficult to differentiate crack pixels from background pixels in complex backgrounds; this paper proposes a semantic segmentation model for road cracks that combines channel-spatial convolution with the aggregation of frequency features. A new convolutional block is proposed to accurately identify cracked pixels by grouping spatial displacements and convolutional kernel weight dynamization while modeling pixel spatial relationships linked to channel features. To enhance the contrast of crack edges, a frequency domain feature aggregation module is proposed, which uses a simple windowing strategy to solve the problem of mismatch of frequency domain inputs and, at the same time, takes into account the effect of the frequency imaginary part on the features to model the deep frequency features effectively. Finally, a feature refinement module is designed to refine the semantic features to improve the segmentation accuracy. Many experiments have proved that the model proposed in this paper has better performance and more application potential than the current popular general model.

