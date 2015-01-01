Abstract

Free-floating bike sharing (FFBS) attracts increasing research focusing on usage patterns, determining factors, and integrated transportation. However, existing researchers tend to overlook the variation in usage characteristics over various time ranges, particularly the usage pattern at night. This paper is conducted to fill the gap through a series of analysis approaches on FFSB in Beijing. The characteristics of the usage pattern, including time-varying usage and traveling distance distributions, are initially illustrated. Subsequently, the spatial patterns of FFBS are visualized and thoroughly analyzed in different time ranges and origin-destination (O-D) flows. A statistical model evaluating the environmental effects of FFBS trips revealed the source of FFBS usage. In addition to focusing on the nighttime, the usage patterns varying day and night are compared through the analysis. The findings explain the usage pattern variation and the unique pattern at night, providing valuable insight for improving the management of the FFBS system.

