Abstract

AIM: Women's empowerment status varies greatly in India according to caste, class, ethnicity and region. This paper aims to investigate the caste/tribe disparity in women's empowerment by region, the main correlates of each domain of empowerment, and the association of women's empowerment with nutritional and health care access outcomes, specifically anaemia, menstrual hygiene, and institutional delivery.



METHODOLOGY: Using National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data, we have created a modified survey-based women's empowerment index (SWPER) using principal component analysis with Oblique varimax rotation. The first four components are interpreted as an attitude to violence, freedom of movement, decision-making power and social independence. Several multivariate regression models were used to understand the factor associated with empowerment and the association of women's empowerment with different health outcomes.



RESULTS: The results indicate that women from the forward castes are the most empowered in most domains except decision-making. However, after controlling other background variables, the forward castes women are found to be the most empowered in attitude to violence, whereas Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes women were found to be the most empowered women in decision-making. With regards to social independence, deprived castes women are more empowered than the forward castes women. The likelihood of empowerment in social independence domain increases with increasing wealth. There are wide regional variations in empowerment level between different social groups. Caste/tribe identity plays a significant role in determining health outcomes in India. Among all empowerment domains, social independence emerges as the most significant associated factor with improved health across all caste/tribe groups.



CONCLUSION: The path to women's empowerment in India must recognize the intersectionality of caste/tribe identities, and address regional disparities. Social independence emerges as a critical determinant across all caste/tribe groups for improving health. Measures should be taken to empower women through the underlying factors of social independence.

