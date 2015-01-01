|
Citation
Bond AE, Rodriguez TR, Bandel SL, Hamilton JL, Boyd SI, Gordon K, Anestis MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38984859
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health concern within the United States, and prevention efforts are essential for decreasing the suicide rate. Researchers and clinicians have knowledge and effective treatments for preventing suicide; however, their impact is limited to those with access to services. Science Communication (SciComm) is an effective tool that can be integrated into the field of suicide prevention and can bridge the gap between scientific findings and the general population. SciComm can help disseminate evidence-based strategies for suicide prevention, dispel misinformation on suicide, and normalize help-seeking.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide prevention; professional development; graduate training; science communication; systemic change