Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health concern within the United States, and prevention efforts are essential for decreasing the suicide rate. Researchers and clinicians have knowledge and effective treatments for preventing suicide; however, their impact is limited to those with access to services. Science Communication (SciComm) is an effective tool that can be integrated into the field of suicide prevention and can bridge the gap between scientific findings and the general population. SciComm can help disseminate evidence-based strategies for suicide prevention, dispel misinformation on suicide, and normalize help-seeking.



PURPOSE: In this article, we propose specific, tangible ways that SciComm can be integrated into graduate school programs, mentorship, career advancement requirements and can help enact systemic change within the field of suicide prevention. Additionally, we discuss why it is important that the field of suicide prevention, specifically, adopts a SciComm framework. Embracing SciComm can help the field of suicide prevention to have a broader impact and can help to reduce rates of suicide.

Language: en