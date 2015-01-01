Abstract

Hypoxia, centralization of blood in pulmonary vessels, and increased cardiac output during physical exertion are the pathogenetic pathways of acute pulmonary edema observed during exposure to extraordinary environments. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of breath-hold diving at altitude, which exposes simultaneously to several of the stimuli mentioned above. To this aim, 11 healthy male experienced divers (age 18-52y) were evaluated (by Doppler echocardiography, lung echography to evaluate ultrasound lung B-lines (BL), hemoglobin saturation, arterial blood pressure, fractional NO (Nitrous Oxide) exhalation in basal condition (altitude 300m asl), at altitude (2507m asl) and after breath-hold diving at altitude. A significant increase in E/e' ratio (a Doppler-echocardiographic index of left atrial pressure) was observed at altitude, with no further change after the diving session. The number of BL significantly increased after diving at altitude as compared to basal conditions. Finally, fractional exhaled nitrous oxide was significantly reduced by altitude; no further change was observed after diving. Our results suggest that exposure to hypoxia may increase left ventricular filling pressure and, in turn, pulmonary capillary pressure. Breath-hold diving at altitude may contribute to interstitial edema (as evaluated by BL score), possibly because of physical efforts made during a diving session. The reduction of exhaled nitrous oxide at altitude confirms previous reports of nitrous oxide reduction after repeated exposure to hypoxic stimuli. This finding should be further investigated since reduced nitrous oxide production in hypoxic conditions has been reported in subjects prone to high-altitude pulmonary edema.

