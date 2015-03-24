Abstract

[SafetyLit note: from Vox rev. Mar 24, 2015



https://www.vox.com/2014/7/8/5880931/the-19th-century-health-scare-that-told-women-to-worry-about-bicycle



Once upon a time, the main danger associated with bicycling had nothing to do with being hit by a car.

Instead, some late-19th-century doctors warned that — especially for women — using the newfangled contraption could lead to a terrifying medical condition: bicycle face.

"the unconscious effort to MAINTAIN one's balance tends to produce a wearied and exhausted 'bicycle face'"



"Over-exertion, the upright position on the wheel, and the unconscious effort to maintain one's balance tend to produce a wearied and exhausted 'bicycle face,'" noted the Literary Digest in 1895. It went on to describe the condition: "usually flushed, but sometimes pale, often with lips more or less drawn, and the beginning of dark shadows under the eyes, and always with an expression of weariness." Elsewhere, others said the condition was "characterized by a hard, clenched jaw and bulging eyes."

It's hard to find the very first mention of this "condition," but in an 1897 article in London's National Review, British doctor A. Shadwell claimed to have first coined the phrase a few years earlier..". ...]





As a result of innovations in bicycle styles and an increase in the number of women cyclists, the medical community and mass media have begun to pay attention to a condition known as " bicycle face". Women were thought to be the main victims of this condition. Many people believe that cycling has other health consequences. This article examined the history of bicycle face, using medical journals from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries in Europe and the United States as primary sources. Articles from popular journals and secondary sources were also reviewed. On this basis, this study analyzes the discussion of women's cycling-related issues in the medical community, and the cultural and social factors behind them, and examines the interaction between the medical community's attitudes towards women's cycling and social and cultural backgrounds, so as to further enrich the relevant research on women's body history and social history.



===





9世纪末，随着自行车样式革新和女性骑行者增多，医学界和大众媒体开始关注一种名为"自行车脸"的病症。女性被认为是该病症的主要受害者，同时，很多人相信骑行会带来其他健康影响。本文通过查阅19世纪末及20世纪初欧美学界的医学期刊，辅以大众期刊和二手文献，考察了"自行车脸"这一病症的历史，在此基础上分析了医学界对女性骑行相关健康问题的讨论，及其背后的文化和社会因素，考察了医学界对女性骑行的态度与社会、文化背景之间的相互影响，进一步丰富对女性身体史和社会史的相关研究。。

Language: zh