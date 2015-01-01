Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has tasked residency programs to prioritize resident wellness, reduce trainee stress, and prevent burnout. Grief and bereavement can significantly impact residents' wellness during difficult clinical training schedules. There are no best practices on how to support residents during this time.



METHODS: In a split academic county emergency medicine (EM) residency, this pilot study documents a resident-driven change to scheduling practices for bereavement leave. An advisory group of residents, chief residents, and program directors informally polled peer institutions to develop bereavement leave guidelines. Considerations were made to balance resident wellness, education, and patient care in developing a bereavement scheduling policy.



RESULTS: The bereavement policy was adopted in January 2023, aiming to "support the resident during a difficult time and reduce concerns around shift coverage" following the death of a family member without impacting sick call. The number of covered days depended on the relationship of the resident to the deceased. Residents covering bereavement days for their peers were financially compensated. During the first 7 months following implementation, five residents utilized the policy. These residents noted this to be the most positive impact on the residency during the past year. Based on resident feedback, the scope was expanded to include grave medical illness of a family member as an implementation criterion.



CONCLUSIONS: This article outlines the creation, implementation, and benefits of a bereavement scheduling policy within an EM residency. Describing this approach will provide guidance for other residencies to adopt similar wellness-focused strategies.

