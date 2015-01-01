Abstract

BACKGROUND: Both late-life depression and childhood maltreatment have become major global public health issues, given their prevalence and social-economic and health consequences. However, previous studies have solely focused on the relationship of childhood maltreatment to average levels of depressive symptoms. The current study addresses this gap of knowledge by simultaneously examining the impacts of childhood intra- and extra-familial maltreatment on age trajectories of depressive symptoms in later life in the Chinese context.



METHODS: Hierarchical linear models were applied to data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (2011-2018, N = 12,669 individuals aged 45 to 80, comprising N = 43,348 person-years). Depressive symptoms were measured by the CES-D-10 scale. Childhood intra-familial maltreatments were measured by physical abuse and emotional neglect, while extra-familial maltreatment was measured by peer bullying. All analyses were conducted separately by gender in Stata 16.



RESULTS: Childhood extrafamilial peer bullying (β = 1.628, p < 0.001), and intrafamilial physical abuse (β = 0.746, p < 0.001) and emotional neglect (β = 0.880, p < 0.001) were associated with higher later-life depressive symptoms levels in the whole sample. Peer bullying differences in depressive symptoms widened with age for both men and women. Physical abuse differences in depressive symptoms remained stable over the life course among men but increased among women. Emotional neglect differences in depressive symptoms decreased with age among men, while it increased first and then decreased among women.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings in this study suggest that childhood maltreatment is not only associated with later-life poorer mental health but contributes to increasing inequalities in mental health as people age, especially among peer-bullying victims and women.

Language: en