Bassingthwaighte L, Gustafsson L, Molineux M, Bell R, Pinzon Perez W, Shah D. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2024.2376763

38994668

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between on-road driving remediation and achieving fitness to drive following acquired brain injury.

DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial.

SETTING: Tertiary hospital outpatient driver assessment and rehabilitation service, Australia.

PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-five participants (54.3% male), aged 18-65 years, 41 days-20 years post-acquired brain injury (including stroke, aneurysm, traumatic brain injury) recommended for on-road driving remediation following occupational therapy driver assessment were randomly assigned to intervention (n = 18) and waitlist control (n = 17) groups.

INTERVENTION: Intervention group received on-road driving remediation delivered by a qualified driving instructor in a dual-control vehicle. The waitlist control group completed a 6 week period of no driving-related remediation.

MAIN MEASURE: Fitness to drive rated following the conduct of an on-road occupational therapy driver assessment with a qualified driving instructor where outcome assessors were blinded to group allocation.

RESULTS: The intervention group were significantly more likely to achieve a fit to drive recommendation than no driving specific intervention (p = 0.003).

CONCLUSION: Following comprehensive assessment, individualized on-road driving remediation programs devised by an occupational therapist with advanced training in driver assessment and rehabilitation and delivered by a qualified driving instructor are significantly associated with achieving fitness to drive after acquired brain injury.


Language: en

traumatic brain injury; stroke; occupational therapy; acquired brain injury; Driver assessment; driving rehabilitation; on-road driving remediation

