Abstract

Driving is the most important and safest form of mobility for the majority of senior citizens. However, physical and mental performance gradually decline with age, which can lead to more problems, critical situations or even accidents. Vehicle technology innovations such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have the potential to increase the road safety of older people and maintain their individual mobility for as long as possible.This overview article aims to identify ADAS that have the greatest potential to reduce the number of accidents involving older drivers. For this purpose, the accident and damage occurrence as well as the driving behaviour and compensation strategies of older people are examined in more detail. Suitable ADAS should compensate for typical driver errors, reduce information deficiencies and have a high level of acceptance. For older drivers, emergency braking, parking assistance, navigation, intersection assistance and distance speed control systems as well as systems for detecting blind spots and obstacles appear to be particularly suitable.Some of the disadvantages of ADAS are the lack of market penetration, acceptance problems and interface designs that have not yet been optimally adapted to the needs of older users. For older drivers in particular, it appears to be a priority to develop coherent and integrated solutions in the sense of cooperative assistance instead of pushing ahead with high and full automation with many system limits and exceptions, which can place high demands on attention, for example if the vehicle has to be taken over in a critical situation.



Das Autofahren ist für einen Großteil der Senioren die wichtigste und auch sicherste Form der Mobilität. Jedoch nimmt die körperliche und psychische Leistungsfähigkeit im Alter allmählich ab, sodass es vermehrt zu Problemen, kritischen Situationen oder sogar Unfällen kommen kann. Fahrzeugtechnische Neuerungen wie Fahrerassistenzsysteme (FAS) haben das Potenzial, die Verkehrssicherheit von älteren Menschen zu erhöhen und deren individuelle Mobilität möglichst lange aufrechtzuerhalten.



In diesem Übersichtsbeitrag sollen diejenigen FAS identifiziert werden, die das größte Potenzial haben, die Unfallbeteiligung älterer Fahrer zu verringern. Dazu werden das Unfall- und Schadengeschehen sowie das Fahrverhalten und Kompensationsstrategien von älteren Menschen näher betrachtet. Geeignete FAS sollten typische Fehlverhaltensweisen der Autofahrer ausgleichen, Informationsdefizite beseitigen und eine hohe Akzeptanz aufweisen. Für ältere Fahrer erscheinen potenziell insbesondere Notbrems‑, Parkassistenz‑, Navigations‑, Kreuzungsassistenz- und Abstandsgeschwindigkeitsregelsysteme geeignet sowie Systeme zur Erkennung des toten Winkels und von Hindernissen.



Nachteile von FAS betreffen z. T. die mangelnde Marktdurchdringung, Akzeptanzprobleme sowie die bis dato nicht optimal auf die Bedürfnisse älterer Nutzer angepassten Schnittstellengestaltungen. Gerade für ältere Fahrer erscheint es vordringlich, schlüssige und integrierte Lösungen im Sinne kooperativer Assistenz zu erarbeiten, statt eine Hoch- und Vollautomatisierung mit vielen Systemgrenzen und Ausnahmen voranzutreiben, die zudem hohe Anforderungen an die Aufmerksamkeit stellen können, z. B. wenn das Fahrzeug im kritischen Fall übernommen werden muss.

