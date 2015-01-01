|
Citation
Fastenmeier W. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38995361
Abstract
Driving is the most important and safest form of mobility for the majority of senior citizens. However, physical and mental performance gradually decline with age, which can lead to more problems, critical situations or even accidents. Vehicle technology innovations such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have the potential to increase the road safety of older people and maintain their individual mobility for as long as possible.This overview article aims to identify ADAS that have the greatest potential to reduce the number of accidents involving older drivers. For this purpose, the accident and damage occurrence as well as the driving behaviour and compensation strategies of older people are examined in more detail. Suitable ADAS should compensate for typical driver errors, reduce information deficiencies and have a high level of acceptance. For older drivers, emergency braking, parking assistance, navigation, intersection assistance and distance speed control systems as well as systems for detecting blind spots and obstacles appear to be particularly suitable.Some of the disadvantages of ADAS are the lack of market penetration, acceptance problems and interface designs that have not yet been optimally adapted to the needs of older users. For older drivers in particular, it appears to be a priority to develop coherent and integrated solutions in the sense of cooperative assistance instead of pushing ahead with high and full automation with many system limits and exceptions, which can place high demands on attention, for example if the vehicle has to be taken over in a critical situation.
Language: de
Keywords
Age-appropriate human-machine interface design; Barriers for the use of FAS; Driving errors of older drivers; Ironies of automation; Technology design for older drivers