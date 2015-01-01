SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fonseca J, Garza J, García M, Aguirre K, Alotaibi H, Mortada H. Case Reports Plast. Surg. Hand Surg. 2024; 11(1): e2374549.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis)

DOI

10.1080/23320885.2024.2374549

PMID

38993354

PMCID

PMC11238649

Abstract

We report a rare case of vocal cord injury from an electrical burn, managed successfully with conservative, non-invasive treatment. This unique case illustrates potential complications of electrical trauma and underscores the need for vigilance and consideration of conservative management approaches.


Language: en

Keywords

burn; electrical burn injury; Electrical injuries; high voltage; vocal cord complications

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print