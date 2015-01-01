|
Fonseca J, Garza J, García M, Aguirre K, Alotaibi H, Mortada H. Case Reports Plast. Surg. Hand Surg. 2024; 11(1): e2374549.
38993354
We report a rare case of vocal cord injury from an electrical burn, managed successfully with conservative, non-invasive treatment. This unique case illustrates potential complications of electrical trauma and underscores the need for vigilance and consideration of conservative management approaches.
burn; electrical burn injury; Electrical injuries; high voltage; vocal cord complications